Bayern Munich Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Backs Shake-Up of 'Nonsense' Club World Cup

Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has publicly backed FIFA's plans to reform the Club World Cup competition, branding its current format as 'nonsense'.

The tournament was founded back in 2000, and features seven sides from across world football, including the winners of the respective winner of the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores. By and large, the holders of the former tournament tend to win the Club World Cup, with European sides winning 11 out of 15 finals.

According to AS, UEFA had initially reacted negatively to FIFA's plans to revamp the tournament - with amendments including drastically ramping up the number of participating teams from seven to 24, and replacing the 2021 Confederations Cup.

The tournament is currently not set to be played again until that year, and is likely to be held in the summer, before going on to return every four years.

Despite UEFA's negative reaction to the proposals, Rummenigge has spoken out in favour of shaking up the tournament format, and said: "The current Club World Cup every year in December is a nonsense competition. Everyone is in agreement about that, including the ECA. I understand FIFA’s intention that this competition should now be reformed."





The report continues, referencing previous suggestions that Real Madrid would also be in favour of reform, and would be willing to participate in the tournament. Eight European sides would likely take part in the competition, alongside six from South America, and the rest from North and Central America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

In other news, Bayern are believed to be plotting a major £300m spending spree next summer, as they look to overhaul their ageing squad. The Bavarian giants crashed out the Champions League at the first knockout stage to Liverpool earlier in the week, and will look to sign the likes of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi in their quest to build for a brighter future.