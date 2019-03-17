Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Man Utd's 'Worst Performance' of His Reign After Wolves Defeat

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his side took "a big step backwards" as they were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday night, courtesy of a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves were dominant, whilst United were clearly second best on the night, and Solskjaer acknowledged that his side did not perform to the level he expected as Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota hit second half goals. Marcus Rashford scored a consolation for United in added time, but it was not enough.

Speaking to BBC Sport in his post match interview, the Norwegian said: "This was the poorest we've played. We started too slowly and played into their hands. Our possession wasn't bright enough and quick enough, so it's disappointing."

Despite having the majority of the possession, the Red Devils created very few chances and rarely tested John Ruddy in the Wolves goal.

Wolves, on the other hand, had a number of chances - all of which were denied by the brilliant Sergio Romero before Raul Jimenez steered the ball in to give the hosts the lead in the second half. The lack of attacking intent clearly worried Solskjaer though, as his team was not lacking in offensive talent.





"I didn't think we had enough quality in the last third, enough combination play," he added. "We had decent dominance with the ball in the first half but that doesn't help if you give the ball away and they can counter.





"This was a big step backwards, mainly because of the quality of the possession and the passing. We've had a great run and now we've had two defeats. Against Arsenal we just couldn't score, and this was poor."

Many of United's players are away on international duty and Solskjaer will hope that when they return they will put this defeat behind them and that they have to "go again".





The 46-year-old when asked if this result would affect his chances of being named United's permanent manager remained positive and said: "I'm here until the summer, we've got loads to play for in the league and the Champions League."