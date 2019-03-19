Shola Ameobi Being Considered for Newcastle Academy Role in Club Revamp

March 19, 2019

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi is under consideration for a new role in the club's academy system.

The 37-year-old, who scored 79 goals in 397 appearances for the Magpies, has worked with the various youth teams as a coach since his retirement, and is a big part of their charity project United Foundation.

With the club looking to revamp it's academy, The Chronicle has reported that three new roles will be created for next season, including a loan coordinator, Under-23 manager and assistant academy coach for all the different age groups.

Current Under-23 boss Ben Dawson is expected to take up a more technical role as head of coaches, while Under-18 manager Dave Watson is set to leave at the end of the campaign for a new challenge.

Newcastle confirmed earlier this month that former development manager and former player Peter Beardsley had left the club after an internal investigation was completed, following allegations of bullying, something which Beardsley has denied.

Ameobi was inducted into Newcastle's hall of fame in 2017 after gaining cult status with fans on Tyneside following 19 seasons at the club, including five years with the youth academy before being promoted to the first team in 2000.

The Magpies will be hoping to build momentum with the club's youth prospects following the emergence of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who has broken into the first team this season after being brought through at academy level.

Longstaff has seriously impressed in his 11 first team games for the club, with his performances earning comparisons to former England and Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

