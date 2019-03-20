Barclays Announced as First Title Sponsor of FA Women's Super League in Multimillion Pound Deal

Barclays will be the title sponsor of the FA Women's Super League as of the 2019/20 season after the agreement of a landmark partnership that will bring the biggest ever investment in UK women's sport by a brand - becoming the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

The multimillion pound partnership with Barclays, formerly the title sponsor of the Premier League until as recently as 2016 and still its official banking partner, is the next logical step for the WSL after going fully professional ahead of the current 2018/19 campaign.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The WSL is Europe's only fully professional domestic female football league and the new partnership will bring a significant allocated marketing spend, intended to celebrate the league's players and clubs, as well as change perceptions.

An annual £500,000 prize fund will also be introduced to the league for 2019/20.

In addition to named sponsorship, Barclays will also work with the FA on the development of women's football at grassroots level. The bank will be the lead partner of the FA Girls' Football School Partnerships, a nationwide scheme to help develop girls' access to football at school and encouraging girls to make football part of their life.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We are delighted to announce our landmark partnership with Barclays and are looking forward to them joining us on a journey to transform the future of women's football," Kelly Simmons, the FA's Director of Women's Professional Game said.

"Their record, multimillion-pound commitment will impact all levels of the game and will support our ambition to make the Barclays FA Women's Super League the world's most successful league, on and off the pitch.

"Of equal importance is the support this provides to The FA Girls' Football School Partnerships, a cornerstone to our ambition to double participation within The FA's Gameplan for Growth strategy and will see girls across the country given the opportunity to begin a relationship with football, which we hope will last a lifetime."

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Jes Staley, Group CEO of Barclays, spoke of football having the "power to transform young people's lives, boosting their confidence, being part of a team and providing more opportunities to grow."