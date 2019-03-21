Alvaro Morata Claims Atletico Madrid Teammate Antoine Griezmann Is 'Very Happy' at the Club

On-loan Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata claims teammate Antoine Griezmann is happy at the club, amid renewed reports of a summer departure.

Spanish media have linked the World Cup winner with a move away from Los Rojiblancos as he has become frustrated a lack of silverware at the club - following on from Atletico's elimination from the Champions League earlier this month to Juventus., but Morata has poured cold water on the rumours.

Morata, though, as poured scorn on those rumours, intimating that his teammate is content at the club.

"I'm not worried. In general I see Antoine [Griezmann] very happy with us. This is his home and I think he's happy here." Morata said, as quoted by Sky Sports.





Griezmann turned down a move to La Liga leaders Barcelona last summer, announcing his decision in rather extravagant fashion by releasing an hour-long documentary on Spanish television.





Days later, the 28-year-old signed a bumper new contract which runs until 2023 and has enjoyed a solid 2018/19 campaign, nearing 20 goals in all competitions and surpassing Fernando Torres as the fifth-highest goalscorer in Atleti's history with 130 goals.

Despite his rumoured frustration, Diego Simeone's side lifted the Europa League trophy last season with Griezmann scoring twice in the final against Marseille - the club's third Europa League triumph in nine years.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, the player's sister Maud also weighed in on his future, claiming there has been no contact with any other clubs.

“That’s right, Antoine is disappointed by this elimination, since one of his objectives while stay at Atletico was to win the Champions League in his stadium.

“The only people who have been managing my brother’s interests for two years are myself, my father, Alain, and our lawyer, Sevan Karian. If there is a club we are in contact with right now, it’s Atletico Madrid and no other.”

Barcelona remain interested in the forward despite the public humiliation of last summer's saga and Manchester United are long-term admirers. Atletico are unlikely to win a trophy this season as they trail Barça by 10 points in La Liga and have been knocked out of cup competitions, which may force Griezmann to reconsider his future over the summer.