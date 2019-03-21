Eden Hazard Admits He Would Love to 'Reach' Mohamed Salah's Level & Reveals Other Stars He Admires

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has revealed the footballing stars he looks up to, saving particular praise for his 'friend' and rival Mohamed Salah.

The Belgian has been in glittering form once again this season, with 13 goals and 11 assists in the league alone, yet has confirmed that despite being one of the finest players in the country, he still has admiration for other world stars.

Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports (via the Evening Standard), the 28-year-old listed some of the obvious candidates among his inspirations, including the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

“I like [Luka] Modric,” the Chelsea forward said. 

“He’s more of a midfielder than me but, of course, I like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

With three of football's biggest names mentioned, Hazard could well feature alongside one of them if the rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid materialise. The Belgian's contract at Chelsea is set to expire in two years however it is growing increasingly likely that a summer exit from Stamford Bridge is on the cards.

FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/GettyImages

One man who did leave Chelsea was Salah, who featured alongside Hazard during a two-year spell in west London. The Egyptian made only 19 appearances for the Blues, however, being loaned out to Fiorentina and Roma - before finalising a permanent switch to the latter.

Since his return to the Premier League with Liverpool he has scored 49 goals in just 66 top flight outings, thus it's no wonder Hazard was full of praise for the 26-year-old.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He added: "Mo Salah is one of my good friends and he’s doing something incredible. I try to look at this player and this player and try to reach that level.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message