Twitter Reacts as Liverpool's Ben Woodburn Steals the Show With Man-of-the-Match Display for Wales

This season has been anything but smooth sailing for Liverpool's Ben Woodburn, who has had to dust himself down and try again after a forgettable start to the campaign.

After joining Championship side Sheffield United at the beginning of the season, it was expected the youngster was going to set the league alight. Unfortunately, a mixture of injuries and lack of form saw him drop of out favour with Blades' boss Chris Wilder and subsequently returned to Liverpool in January.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 1-0 🇹🇹 | MATCH REPORT @Cymru left it late in Wrexham but @BenWoodburn's added time goal secured a 1-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago.



Next up for Wales is Slovakia 🇸🇰 in Cardiff on Sunday.#WALTTO #TheRedWall — FA WALES (@FAWales) March 20, 2019

Having made 11 appearances for Liverpool's first team last term, as well as a series of glittering displays for the Welsh national team, it has been unfortunate to see Woodburn unable to push on and secure regular first team football.

Somewhere he will get first team football though, is for Wales. The 19-year-old was sensational on Wednesday night against a resilient Trinidad and Tobago side, reminding everyone of his undoubted talent on an otherwise forgettable night for Ryan Giggs' men.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Gareth Bale rested for the friendly, it was up to Woodburn to be the creative spark, and he didn't fail to impress, demonstrating excellent composure on the ball and a load of tricks to boot, culminating in the Reds' youngster scoring the only goal of the game in added time.

Naturally, Twitter reacted, leaving those watching purring over the Welshman's ability and making their thoughts known on social media: