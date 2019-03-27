Mino Raiola Provides Update on Gianluigi Donnarumma's Contract Negotiations With AC Milan

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will extend his contract with the San Siro giants until 2024, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

It was previously suggested that dialogue had opened between the Rossoneri and Raiola over the goalkeeper's future, and that negotiations were ongoing over the terms of the new contract.



Now, as per Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via SempreMilan), Raiola has confirmed that the 20-year-old will 'extend his contract with Milan' until 2024, and thereby ending speculation that the Italian could leave.





Donnarumma came under heavy criticism in the summer of 2017 when it was revealed that the shot-stopper would not be renewing his contract at Milan, with fans at San Siro seemingly turning on the Italy international.

However, after months of speculation, it was announced in July that year that that he would be signing a contract extension until 2021.

After joining the Rossoneri academy in 2013, Donnarumma received his first call-up to the Milan senior side in February 2015, just three days before his 16th birthday.

The Italian made his competitive debut for Milan the following season when he featured against Sassuolo in Serie A, and at the age of 16 years and 242 days, became the second-youngest goalkeeper to start a competitive game in the history of Italian football.



Since his debut, Donnarumma has made 156 appearances for Milan, and earned 12 international caps with Italy, and has been heralded by many as the long-term successor to Azzurri legend Gianluigi Buffon.