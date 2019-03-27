Ryan Kent's Chances of Permanent Rangers Move Dwindle as Liverpool Place £10m Price Tag

Liverpool are set to cash in on Ryan Kent this summer as they place a £10m valuation on him, but Rangers are likely to be priced out of a permanent move for the winger, despite a successful loan spell at the Ibrox this season.

The English Under-20 international has excelled under Steven Gerrard's tutelage, scoring five goals and adding six assists in 21 SPL matches this campaign.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Kent rose through the Liverpool youth ranks after joining the Merseyside club at the age of seven, but has yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club, instead embarking on a series of five loan spells.

The 22-year old's fine form this season has encouraged Gerrard to bring the dynamic attacker back to Rangers on a permanent deal, but with Liverpool demanding £8-10m, Kent will likely be priced out of a move to Glasgow, according to Record Sport.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

An anonymous source saidr: “Ryan is having to come to terms with the fact that this will probably be his only season at Rangers.





"Unfortunately for Steven Gerrard and Rangers, they have been the victims of their own success after all they have done for the lad.

Mark Walters: Another Rangers loan stint would be the best option for Liverpool kid Ryan Kent next term https://t.co/FXGF2XSe7A — Chris Jack (@Chris_Jack89) March 25, 2019

“As a result, there is now very little chance of them being able to match the kind of transfer fee other clubs will be willing to shell out for him, either in the lower end of the Premier League or in the English Championship.

“And that’s why Liverpool are reaching the conclusion that this is the best time to sell. This is Ryan’s fifth loan spell so they aren’t likely to run the risk of letting him go out on another one when his value is now higher than it has been at any point.”

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Kent became an instant hero on the blue side of Glasgow when he orchestrated a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Celtic in December and has continued to flash his immense talent throughout the season.

Gerrard's Rangers head to Celtic Park on Sunday as they attempt to keep their slender title aspirations alive, currently sitting second, ten points behind the reigning champions with eight matches left to play.