Man City, Southampton & Bournemouth in Hunt to Sign Swansea City Winger Dan James

Manchester City have joined Southampton and Bournemouth in the race to sign Swansea City winger Dan James.

The 21-year-old Welshman has enjoyed a real breakthrough season at the Championship club, scoring two goals and providing four assists, and netted Wales' winner against Slovakia during the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers.

According to The Sun, James' current form has grabbed Pep Guardiola's attention with the City manager poised to table a £7m bid to secure his services and fend off other Premier League clubs.

The Welsh international's homegrown status have moved him up the pecking order on City's wanted list, but they face stiff competition from Southampton and Bournemouth who are keen to bring him to England's south coast - as per the Daily Mail.

The Swans almost sold James to fellow Championship side Leeds United in January and, should Leeds gain promotion, they'll be expected to return with another offer to help bolster their squad - but might have left it too late with the top flight clubs now in the running.

James' blistering pace and dynamic movement down the flanks have drawn the plaudits already this season, with some likening the winger to Wales star Gareth Bale.

Given the impressive start to his career at the Liberty Stadium, Wales manager Ryan Giggs also named him in the squad for the recent international break and he announced himself on the world's stage in fine style.

Swansea's move to pull the plug on the January transfer seems to have been a savvy ploy from the Welsh outfit, as with the top flight's big guns joining the party this will see his stock rise and could see them bag a more considerable sum of money.

James only has one year left on his contract and talks have stalled over a new deal with Trevor Birch arriving as chairman in the next few weeks. Should they fail to extend his current contract, Swansea will need to act this summer or risk losing him for nothing the following year.