Nahitan Nandez Eyed by Newcastle and Leeds as Agent Reveals Talks With 'Many Teams'

Newcastle and Leeds will go head-to-head in the race to sign Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandes from Boca Juniors this summer, according to a report.

The 23-year-old, who can also play on the wing or in a holding role, was a key player for La Celeste as they reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Russia last July.

Since returning to club action he has been exceptional, adding organisation and a dogged determination to the Boca engine room. His performances have put a number of European clubs on alert, with Nandez's agent now stating he wishes to leave Argentina.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

The Magpies and the Whites are not alone in their pursuit of Nandez, with CalcioMercato reporting that Serie A sides Cagliari and Roma are also interested in acquiring him.

Boca are believed to value the Uruguayan at approximately €20m, meaning Championship outfit Leeds would likely need to secure promotion if they are to bring him to the club. Though no exact destination was given, Nandez's agent Pablo Bentancur has indicated that his client is pushing for a move away from the Argentine Primera División club.





As quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb, he said: "I'm talking to so many teams, Nahitan has further experience behind it. He wants to leave Boca, it's time to play in Italy or England. A player like this, with this strength and temperament, would be convenient for many."

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Bentancur went on to discuss Nandez's strongest attributes and highlighted his client's impressive performance in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final.

"At the Bernabeu, against River Plate, he showed heart, desire, temperament," he declared. "All characteristics that a coach would like to find in one of his players."