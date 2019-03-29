West Ham United vs Everton: Marco Silva's Best Available Toffees Lineup

March 29, 2019

Everton travel to the London Stadium for Saturday's evening kick off to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Toffees will be looking to build on a 2-0 win over Chelsea before the international break but Marco Silva hasn't recorded back-to-back victories since January against Lincoln City and Bournemouth.

Everton's only casualty from the international fixtures is Yerry Mina, who was forced off in the first half of Colombia's 2-1 defeat to South Korea. The big centre-back is expected to be out of action for up to three weeks.

Mina aside, Silva has a fully fit squad to choose from and here's how Everton could line up against the Hammers on Saturday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Kept a clean sheet for England against the Czech Republic, Pickford has made some high-profile errors this season but Silva retains total confidence in his goalkeeper.

Seamus Coleman (RB) - Captained the Republic of Ireland for both of their 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia during the international break, Coleman is expected to wear the armband for his club on Saturday.

Michael Keane (CB) - After a defensive slip-up against Montenegro, Keane rose high to head home and equalise for England on Monday - his first goal for the Three Lions.

Kurt Zouma (CB) - Missed the Chelsea match due to being ineligible against his parent club, Zouma's form earned him a call-up to the French national team but the 24-year-old was an unused substitute for both games.

Lucas Digne (LB) - Joined Zouma on France's bench, Digne has impressed since arriving from Barcelona with three goals and four assists in the league so far.

Midfielders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Andre Gomes (CM)Gomes has added some class to the Everton midfield this season but was hauled off at half-time while playing for Portugal in midweek, with his country 3-0 down to the Netherlands.

Idrissa Gueye (CM) - An underrated midfield destroyer, Gueye played the full 90 minutes as Senegal beat Madagascar 2-0 on Saturday.


Gylfi Sigurdsson (AM) - Missed a penalty against Chelsea but fortunately for the Iceland international, he converted the rebound for his 12th goal of the season.

Forwards

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Richarlison (RW) - Still just 21 years old, Richarlison is looking for his third goal in as many games for the Toffees, and his 13th for the season.


Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The 22-year-old has started the previous four matches, scoring twice and leading the line well. Calvert-Lewin also scored for the England Under-21s last week.

Bernard (LW) - Bernard has missed just four league games but is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

