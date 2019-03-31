Wolves vs. Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Wolves welcome Manchester United to Molineux on Tuesday night, as the Red Devils hope to build momentum in their push to finish in the top four after their win at home against Watford last time out.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

This will be a must-win clash for United if they want to improve their chances of finishing in a coveted top four spot. They will face a Wolves side who were lacklustre in their defeat to Burnley at the weekend, and must improve themselves if they are to stop the Red Devils from taking maximum points in midweek.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night’s clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 2nd April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Molineux TV Channel/ Live Stream? Sky Sports Referee Paul Tierney

Team News





Anthony Martial could miss Tuesday's encounter after suffering a knock against Watford, where he scored United's second goal, though the extent of his injury is yet to be determined.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Centre-half Victor Lindelof also missed the win over Watford but may be available for selection again after his wife was due to give birth.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has no major injury concerns ahead of the midweek clash that precedes their FA Cup semi-final against the Hornets.

Predicted Lineups





Wolves Rui Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Helder Costa, Jimenez, Jota. Manchester United De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford.

Head to Head Record





This will be the 101st meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men lead the way in this fixture with 48 victories to Wolverhampton's 35, with the remaining 17 matches ending in a draw.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite a winning record, United have not beaten Wolves in either of their two encounters since the latter were promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season, drawing the reverse fixture in the league before losing an FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux two weeks ago.

Recent Form





Manchester United endured a difficult run of form throughout the month of March, winning only once in three games after pulling off a miracle in Paris to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Wolves' recent confidence, bolstered by a run of impressive results, will have been dented by a disappointing display in their defeat to Burnley last time out. However, they will be quietly confident of gaining a result against United having already taken points off Tottenham, Chelsea Arsenal and Manchester City so far in 2018/19.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Indeed, Molineux is a difficult place to play at. Wolves have not lost at home since the New Year when they were defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace, a statistic that their players and coaches will be mindful of heading into this fixture.

Here is how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Wolves Manchester United Burnley 2-0 Wolves (30/03) Manchester United 2-1 Watford (30/03) Wolves 2-0 Manchester United (16/03) Wolves 2-0 Manchester United (16/03) Chelsea 1-1 Wolves (10/03) Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United (10/03) Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City (02/03) PSG 1-3 Manchester United (06/03) Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves (26/02) Manchester United 3-2 Southampton (02/03)

Prediction

Manchester United have been grinding out results in the Premier League despite not being at their best in recent weeks and they should have enough quality to win against the men from the West Midlands.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although Wolves will be confident having beaten the Red Devils in the FA Cup not long ago, the depth of United's squad may prove to be the deciding factor.

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Manchester United