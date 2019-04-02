Hugo Lloris Insists 'Luck' Was on Liverpool's Side During Sunday's Anfield Encounter

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Liverpool were lucky to claim all three points at Anfield on Sunday.

In the 90th minute, with the score level, Mohamed Salah's header was parried away by the French keeper, only for it to bounce off the shin of centre-back Toby Alderweireld and trickle over the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lloris explained: "I tried to catch the ball twice but unfortunately there was no bounce, it bounced straight to the shin of Toby. And then what happened happened.





"The luck was probably on the opponent's side."





However, the 32-year-old accepted responsibility for conceding the late goal - an incident which has brought more criticism on the Spurs number one after letting his side down one too many times this season.

"When you are a goalkeeper, you know the responsibility. It's like this," he admitted.





"Of course you question yourself. The good thing is that you know there is another game in three days, so you need to switch off about [Liverpool] and prepare the next game. I think it's the best way to forget.

The World Cup winner has made a number of calamitous errors this season, notably against Chelsea when he and Kieran Trippier comically got their wires crossed and the Spurs full-back passed the ball into the net from 20 yards.

"It's tough, because we made so much effort to come back in the game. We had a few chances to score the second goal, but then on a set-piece we conceded this goal. It's a bit sad for us."

Tottenham have now dropped to fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal in third after throwing away February's 10-point lead over their north London rivals, and Mauricio Pochettino is preparing for the visit of Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.