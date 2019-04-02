Pep Guardiola Prepared to Rest Sergio Aguero Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Against Spurs

Pep Guardiola is preparing to rest Sergio Aguero for Manchester City's upcoming games against Cardiff and Brighton ahead of the Citizens' Champions League quarter-final clash against Tottenham next Tuesday.

Aguero was on target during City's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, bagging his 19th league goal of the season with a classy finish over Sergio Rico. However, his afternoon was cut short when he was substituted midway through the second-half after appearing to pick up a minor injury.

Muy bueno retomar la Premier con triunfo y gol 🤟🏽//Very good to resume the Premier League with a win and a goal. 🤟🏽 C'mon, City 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/phifW5gQ0v — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 30, 2019

Guardiola briefly mentioned the injury in his post-match press conference, saying (via The Mirror): "He says he felt something, but hopefully he's not injured.

"He decided on not continuing. Hopefully it will not be a big issue. We'll see tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow."

According to The Telegraph, Guardiola is unprepared to take any risks when it comes to Aguero's recovery and is willing to leave him out of the City squads to face Cardiff in the Premier League and Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Argentinean is set to undergo further tests on Tuesday and there is optimism that he will be available for the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham, which is set to be played at their brand new stadium next Tuesday.

Aguero has now managed to register 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions and has played an instrumental role in City's bid to secure an unprecedented quadruple this season.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He's likely to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus, who has become a peripheral figure at the Ethiad. The Brazilian has found the back of the net 17 times this season, but only six of those strikes have come in the league.