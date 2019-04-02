Pep Guardiola Prepared to Rest Sergio Aguero Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Against Spurs

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Pep Guardiola is preparing to rest Sergio Aguero for Manchester City's upcoming games against Cardiff and Brighton ahead of the Citizens' Champions League quarter-final clash against Tottenham next Tuesday.

Aguero was on target during City's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, bagging his 19th league goal of the season with a classy finish over Sergio Rico. However, his afternoon was cut short when he was substituted midway through the second-half after appearing to pick up a minor injury.

Guardiola briefly mentioned the injury in his post-match press conference, saying (via The Mirror): "He says he felt something, but hopefully he's not injured.

"He decided on not continuing. Hopefully it will not be a big issue. We'll see tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow."

According to The Telegraph, Guardiola is unprepared to take any risks when it comes to Aguero's recovery and is willing to leave him out of the City squads to face Cardiff in the Premier League and Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Argentinean is set to undergo further tests on Tuesday and there is optimism that he will be available for the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham, which is set to be played at their brand new stadium next Tuesday.

Aguero has now managed to register 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions and has played an instrumental role in City's bid to secure an unprecedented quadruple this season.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He's likely to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus, who has become a peripheral figure at the Ethiad. The Brazilian has found the back of the net 17 times this season, but only six of those strikes have come in the league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message