Video: Kevin De Bruyne Re-Creates Champions League Stunner With Social Media Sensation Braydon Bent

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Manchester City's midfield wizard Kevin De Bruyne has had a go at recreating an award-winning FIFA 19 goal and, as expected, he has absolutely smashed it. 

As part of EA SPORTS' 'Goals Recreated' series, FIFA players were encouraged to share their best goals scored in any FIFA 19 game mode with De Bruyne via social media, with EA selecting a winner, who was offered the chance to meet De Bruyne and see him try to recreate the goal on the pitch in real life. 

Ahead of City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Tottenham, De Bruyne had a go at reproducing a spectacular volley, with social media star Braydon Bent playing defence, and he got there on the fourth attempt. 

The winning goal saw the Belgian take a pass from Fernandinho on the edge of the D, before flicking it past the onrushing defender and unleashing a lethal volley from the edge of the area.


While his first three efforts were unsuccessful - the first two forcing saves out of the keeper and the third rattling the bar - the fourth attempt  saw him perfectly replicate his virtual self, and the relief on his face is palpable.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If he can bring anything like that to the table against Spurs on Tuesday, then it will be more than welcome for Pep Guardiola's side, as they chase an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message