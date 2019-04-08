Video: Kevin De Bruyne Re-Creates Champions League Stunner With Social Media Sensation Braydon Bent

Manchester City's midfield wizard Kevin De Bruyne has had a go at recreating an award-winning FIFA 19 goal and, as expected, he has absolutely smashed it.

As part of EA SPORTS' 'Goals Recreated' series, FIFA players were encouraged to share their best goals scored in any FIFA 19 game mode with De Bruyne via social media, with EA selecting a winner, who was offered the chance to meet De Bruyne and see him try to recreate the goal on the pitch in real life.

Ahead of City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Tottenham, De Bruyne had a go at reproducing a spectacular volley, with social media star Braydon Bent playing defence, and he got there on the fourth attempt.

The winning goal saw the Belgian take a pass from Fernandinho on the edge of the D, before flicking it past the onrushing defender and unleashing a lethal volley from the edge of the area.





While his first three efforts were unsuccessful - the first two forcing saves out of the keeper and the third rattling the bar - the fourth attempt saw him perfectly replicate his virtual self, and the relief on his face is palpable.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If he can bring anything like that to the table against Spurs on Tuesday, then it will be more than welcome for Pep Guardiola's side, as they chase an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.