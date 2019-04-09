Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Escapes With Minor Injuries After 'Serious' Bike Accident in Mallorca

Argentine national team manager Lionel Scaloni has emerged thankfully unscathed from a bike accident that initial reports had claimed left him in a 'serious condition'.



Scaloni was said to have been riding his bike on the Balaeric island of Mallorca at around 10:00 local time on Tuesday morning when a driver reversed without seeing the coach (the football kind, not the massive vehicle kind) behind him, knocking him to the ground.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

According to AS, the collision had left the 40-year-old in a 'serious condition' and he was being treated for brain trauma, as well as injuries to the face and arms, at the Hospital Universitario Son Espase, within the capital, Palma.

Thankfully, a subsequent tweet from the Argentine national team's official twitter account has revealed that the coach has now been medically discharged, and is on his way home, hampered only by minor injuries.

The tweet declared: "The coach of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, suffered a non-serious accident today while riding his bicycle. He is currently on his way home after medical discharge."

El entrenador de @Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, sufrió hoy un accidente sin gravedad mientras conducía su bicicleta. Actualmente se encuentra camino a su domicilio tras el alta médica. pic.twitter.com/gm8VDg7w4y — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) April 9, 2019

Scaloni, a former player for La Albiceleste, initially joined the national team as part of Jorge Sampaoli's coaching staff. However, he was instilled as caretaker boss upon Sampaoli's sacking in July 2018 following the disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia, and was handed the role on a full-time basis in November last year.

In his playing days, the versatile right back/right midfielder turned out for teams such as Deportivo La Coruna, West Ham United, Lazio, Mallorca and Atalanta, winning one La Liga title and a Copa del Rey, while finishing as a runner up in the 2006 FA Cup final with the Hammers.