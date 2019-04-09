Danilo Pereira Identifies Liverpool's Key Weakness Ahead of Champions League Quarter Final Clash

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

On Tuesday night, Liverpool play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto - a team they beat 5-0 in the previous round of last year's competition.

The Portuguese side however are determined to give a better account of themselves on this occasion. Speaking ahead of the tie, Porto's Danilo Pereira reckons his team have spotted a weakness to Liverpool's play and will be looking to take advantage of this in the first leg.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

As quoted by Record, the midfielder said: "It's a very offensive team. "[They] can counterattack very easily, with players very fast.

"But it has its gaps, I'd rather not say them here because we have our strategy, but we want to exploit them to the fullest."

Danilo was absent in Liverpool's drubbing of Porto last season at the Estadio do Dragao. That night, it was Liverpool's front three who ran the show as Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino grabbing one each for themselves.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

However, the Portuguese midfielder insists that history will not repeat itself now he is part of the action. Referring to the Reds' front three, he jokingly said: "They will not pass me by!


"That's what I think and I will give my best". 

That task will not be made any easier for 27 year-old however, as his side will be without two key players. His midfield partner Hector Herrera and warrior defender Pepe will both sit out this fixture through suspension.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

With this in mind, Danilo may need to switch focus from exploiting Liverpool's weaknesses and focus of nullifying their strengths. With Liverpool such a formidable force at home, Porto may be best served by trying to take a narrow scoreline back to their home ground and trying to win the tie from there - as they did in the round of 16 against Roma.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message