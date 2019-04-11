Fortuna vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich will continue their surge towards a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title when they travel to Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday afternoon.

Having dismantled Borussia Dortmund to move one point clear at the league's summit last week, FC Hollywood are now within touching distance of yet another BuLi title.

A trip to tenth place Fortuna poses one of their easier tasks between now and the end of the season. However, with their nearest rivals playing on Saturday, the pressure could well be on to collect all three points as they make the journey to west Germany.

Here's our breakdown of Sunday's Bundesliga clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 14 April What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Merkur Spiel-Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? N/A

Team News

Alphonso Davies remains doubtful with a knee injury while Arjen Robben should return after missing out the recent win over Dortmund with a calf issue.

ℹ️ @CorentinTolisso will not take part in training today. He will instead reduce his workload and do some individual work in the training centre.#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/m1xe3IGylc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 11, 2019

Sunday could see the return of Corentin Tolisso as he is coming towards the end of his long recovery from a knee injury.

Fortuna might welcome back left back Niko Giesselmann, who missed their last match with torn muscle fibres, while long term absentee Diego Contento will miss out along with right back Jean Zimmer and goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny.

Predicted Lineups

Fortuna Rensing; Giesselmann, Kaminski, Hoffmann, Zimmermann; Bodzek, Lukebakio, Fink, Stoger, Raman; Hennings. Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

Fortuna will take confidence into Sunday's clash after their thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture back in November, the first time the two sides had met for five years. A Dodi Lukebakio hat trick did the job on that day, with his 93rd minute strike handing the visitors a dramatic late point.

Nevertheless, Bayern will be heading into the game knowing that if history is anything to go by, they should have enough to see off the Bundesliga side. In the previous 36 meetings between the clubs, Die Roten have won on 19 occasions, and are unbeaten in their last five clashes against Friedhelm Funkel's men - including two 5-0 demolitions.

Recent Form

Niko Kovac's side have turned their season around after a poor beginning to the campaign, remaining unbeaten in the league since the start of February.

They've scored 17 goals in their last four matches in all competitions, the most notable of which was a stunning 5-0 humbling of title chasers Dortmund at the Allianz Arena last time out, sending them a point clear at the top of the division.

The home side are very much a mixed bag in terms of results. They grabbed a solid 2-1 away win at Hertha Berlin in their last game, yet have been on the end of 3-0 and 5-2 drubbings, while equally winning 3-1 and 4-0 in their last five games.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Fortuna Dusseldorf Bayern Munich Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna (06/04) Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund 0 (06/04) Fortuna 3-1 Monchengladbach (30/03) Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim (03/04)

Wolfsburg 5-2 Fortuna (16/03) Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (30/03)

Fortuna 0-3 Eintracht (11/03) Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz (17/03)

Schalke 0-4 Fortuna (02/03) Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (13/03)



Prediction

After a slight wobble away at Freiburg in their last away fixture, the heat was on Bayern to reclaim control of the title challenge at home to Dortmund. They didn't just reclaim control, they bulldozed Die Borussen to the floor, putting them back on track for the Bundesliga trophy.

With all that said, any form of slip up on Sunday would deem all that work useless, so it's hard to see Die Roten relinquish control against an inconsistent side once again.

Scoring goals for fun and with players in form, this should be a nailed on three points.

Prediction Fortuna 1-4 Bayern Munich