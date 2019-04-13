West Ham Eye Summer Move for Aleksandar Mitrovic Following Fulham's Relegation

April 13, 2019

West Ham United are set to fight for the signature of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as they look to bolster their attacking options. 

Mitrovic has been one of the few positives for Fulham this season, showing he can be a real threat at the top level by netting ten times so far in the Premier League. 

Relegation to the Championship will mean keeping the 24-year-old at Craven Cottage could prove difficult, with West Ham said to be keen on the Serbian international. 

Although the Hammers are not short forwards right now, The Telegraph have reported that a summer revamp could be on the cards. 

Marko Arnautovic signed a new contract in January amid a host of transfer speculation, however a failure to score since the window closed could lead to an offer being accepted this time around. 

Javier Hernandez has been in decent form of late, but his £140,000-a-week wage doesn't justify his inconsistency, whilst Lucas Perez has struggled to find his feet since joining from Arsenal

Andy Carroll has undergone ankle surgery and looks unlikely to make a comeback to the London Stadium after being ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

In order to acquire Mitrovic, West Ham will likely have to fork out at least £30m. It has been reported in recent weeks that Leicester City, Everton, Tottenham and Southampton are also chasing the striker as well as Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. 

