WATCH: Gianluca Busio's Goal Lifts Sporting KC to 2-2 Draw With Red Bulls

Gianluca Busio scored for the third consecutive game to help Sporting Kansas City tie the New York Red Bulls 2-2 on Sunday night.

By Associated Press
April 14, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio scored for the third consecutive game to help Sporting Kansas City tie the New York Red Bulls 2-2 on Sunday night.

The 16-year-old Busio, whose goal against FC Cincinnati on April 7 made him the youngest player in history to score in back-to-back MLS games, made it 2-2 in the 88th minute. Goalkeeper Luis Robles's punch of a corner kick by Kansas City's Johnny Russell went directly to Graham Zusi who, at the top of the box, rifled a shot that Busio deflected into an empty net from point-blank range.

Krisztian Nemeth first-timed Zusi's inbound pass to a charging Russell who side-netted the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box to give Sporting Kansas City (2-1-2) a 1-0 lead in the 24th.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, near midfield, passed it back to Cristian Casseres Jr. who played an arcing pass that led Daniel Royer to the top of the area where he evaded goalkeeper Tim Melia and rolled in the empty-netter to make it 1-1 in the 52nd minute.

Brian White, a 23-year old who came on in the 72nd, put away a diving header to give the Red Bulls (1-3-2) 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.

New York, which is winless in its last four matches, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sporting is unbeaten in its last five following a season-opening loss to LAFC on March 3.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message