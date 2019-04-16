Borussia Dortmund Ready to Sanction Julian Weigl Sale Amid Flurry of European Interest

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julien Weigl will be allowed the club this summer, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain previously expressing an interest.

The 23-year-old has been at the Signal Iduna Park since 2015, previously being an integral part of the squad during that four year spell.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

However, he has only made 11 Bundesliga appearances this season, and reports in France (via Le10Sport, claim that Dortmund will now sanction a departure from the club, with Paris Saint-Germain leading the race to snap him up.

Weigl still has two years left on his Dortmund contract, but he has found first team opportunities limited this season under Lucien Favre, and it's claimed that BVB will now be willing to part company with the German midfielder if they receive an offer around €25m.

Tottenham's chances of signing the midfielder will more than likely depend on whether or not they are playing Champions League football next season, but manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to find a replacement for the seemingly out of favour Victor Wanyama.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

A switch to Ligue 1 leaders PSG, however, would see Weigl reunited with former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, providing he keeps his job in the French capital after another underwhelming Champions League campaign for the Parisians.

With Weigl not in Favre's plans, Manchester City may also be interested in the player, with Pep Guardiola reportedly willing to spare no expense to find a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Fernandinho.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Weigl is understood to be keen on playing regularly in order to improve his international credentials, so a move to any of those interested parties will likely appeal - providing he becomes a regular fixture in the side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message