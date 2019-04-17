Eintracht Frankfurt Activate Right to Buy Option on Loanee Luka Jovic Amid Barcelona Speculation

As expected, Eintracht Frankfurt have activated the purchase option on Luka Jovic's loan deal, tying down his future with the Bundesliga club until June 2023.

The striker has been in prolific form in Germany since arriving on a two-year loan deal back in the summer of 2017, and was instrumental in the side's charge to the Europa League quarter-finals this season.



Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Now, as confirmed on the club's official website, Eintracht have signed Jovic on a permanent deal for a fee expected to be in the region of €7m, and so will remain at the Commerzbank-Arena for another four years.





Speaking about the decision to activate the right-to-buy option on the Serbian international, the Bundesliga side's sporting director Fredi Bobic said: "The development of Luka with us is very pleasing. For us there was no question that we wanted to tie him firmly to the club.





"He is a player with extraordinary skills. It is important to us that we have bound him to unity."

He's staying! ☺

Eintracht have exercised their option to make Luka #Jovic's deal a permanent one, the forward signing a contract until June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣!#Jovic2023 #SGE pic.twitter.com/3BAAcbgxCT — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) April 17, 2019

The news has give a twist to the growing transfer speculation in recent weeks that Jovic was being considered as a summer transfer target for the likes of Barcelona and fellow Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Having broken through in professional football at his native side Red Star Belgrade, the 21-year-old joined Benfica in February 2016, but only managed to make a total of four first-team appearances.

Luka Jovic: Only Robert Lewandowski (21) has scored more goals than Jovic (17) in the Bundesliga this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/td5wVEdg20 pic.twitter.com/BiQYmaTkgz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 17, 2019

Since his loan move to Eintracht, Jovic has scored 37 times in 64 appearances, with 25 of them coming this year, as Die Adler continue to confound expectations both domestically and in Europe.