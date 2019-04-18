Fernandinho Gives Blunt X-Rated Assessment of VAR After Man City's UCL Exit to Tottenham

Fernandinho gave a frank assessment of VAR after the technology played a pivotal role in Manchester City's aggregate defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

In one of the most incredible games of football in recent memory, five goals were scored in the opening 21 minutes as the match went into half time with City leading 3-2 - yet at this stage exiting the competition on goal difference following Spurs' 1-0 home win in the first leg.

Sergio Aguero scored the Citizens' fourth on the night to swing the advantage back into the home side's favour, before Fernando Llorente bundled in from a corner with 17 minutes remaining to leave Pep Guardiola's side needing another goal to book a semi final tie against Barcelona.

Llorente's goal went to VAR review, after the ball appeared to be diverted into the net via a combination of his thigh and arm, yet the officials deemed the goal legitimate, before Raheem Sterling had a 93rd minute effort correctly ruled out by VAR for offside to end a truly pulsating encounter.

Asked Fernandinho for a word in the mixed zone. He gave me two: “Fuck VAR.” — Simon Mullock (@MullockSMirror) April 17, 2019

Daily Mirror journalist Simon Mullock was at the Etihad Stadium for the game, where he asked Fernandinho for his view on the technology after the game, with the Brazilian bluntly stating: 'F*** VAR'.

Still incensed by his side's exit from the Champions League, the City midfielder then apparently slammed a door on his way out of the stadium, according to Press Association journalist Andy Hampson.

Emotions raw. Fernandinho has just slammed a door on his way out of the stadium — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) April 17, 2019

The result means Guardiola's side can now no longer achieve an unprecedented quadruple this season, however they can still claim a treble, with their next Premier League match coming on Saturday against Tottenham once again, in the exact same stadium.