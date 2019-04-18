Samu Saiz Set to Return to Elland Road Amidst Speculation Over Permanent Move to La Liga

Leeds United are expecting the return of Samu Saiz from Getafe this summer after a loan deal struck in the January transfer window seems to have backfired on the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined the the Whites in 2017, and soon became a fan favourite after notching 58 appearances and managing to bag ten goals along with 12 assists.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

However, after revealing the desire to return to his homeland, Saiz joined Getafe on a loan-to-buy deal, only to spend much of his time in La Liga sitting on the bench.

He has only managed to make six appearances for his new club, not featuring for them since February as they aim to secure European football for next season. Spanish newspaper Marca report that he will return to Leeds in the summer without a permanent contract to stay at Getafe.





Although his time in Spain hasn't been a success, the report also suggests that other La Liga clubs may look to strike a deal with Leeds knowing that Saiz would prefer to stay in his home country.

George Wood/GettyImages

This will come as welcome news to Marcelo Bielsa, as the midfielder would be surplus to requirements at Elland Road due to the solid form of Pablo Hernandez, Matuesz Klich and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds welcome Wigan to Elland Road on Good Friday as they aim to secure a Premier League return after 15 years in the wilderness, currently sitting three points clear of third placed Sheffield United.