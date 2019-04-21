Tottenham vs Brighton: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham will be looking to return to winning ways when they host relegation-threatened Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Spurs were unable to build on their magnificent Champions League triumph over Manchester City at the weekend, slipping to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Citizens despite a spirited performance.

As for the Seagulls, they took a small step towards safety with a goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday but they'll be well aware that the job is far from done just yet.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 23 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Tottenham's arduous season is beginning a toll and Mauricio Pochettino could be forced to tinker with his starting XI as a result. Hugo Lloris and Mousa Sissoko are doubts after missing out on Saturday, while Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Sere Aurier are still recovering from respective injuries.

Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama were all rested on Saturday, but they are expected to be fit enough to play from the start.

Brighton's Anthony Knockaert is currently serving a three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth and Davy Propper is expected to miss out through injury. After failing to score in five consecutive Premier League matches, Chris Hughton may have to switch things up in the final third.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Gazzaniga; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Wanyama, Skipp, Eriksen; Son, Llorente. Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo; March, Kayal, Stephens, Locadia; Gross, Murray.

Head to Head Record

Tottenham have the upper hand when it comes to head to head results between these two sides, having won 13 of the previous 27 clashes. Brighton have won six times and eight have ended all square.

Recent history is also on Spurs' side, as they have won all of the Premier League fixtures since Brighton's promotion to the top flight in 2017.

The corresponding fixture at the Amex Stadium earlier this season finished in a 2-1 win for Pochettino's men, thanks to strikes from Kane and Erik Lamela.

Recent Form

On paper, Tottenham's recent form in the Premier League is pretty grim by their usual lofty standards. They've won just two of their previous seven matches in the league but, importantly, they are still in a good position to finish in the top four.

They are still one point ahead of Chelsea in fifth position and they'll be well aware that the Blues still have a crucial match against fellow top four rivals Manchester United to come.

Other than the already-relegated Huddersfield, Brighton are the in the worst run of form in the league. They've failed to score in five matches and have picked up one point along the way, which has resulted in their alarming drop down the table.

Cardiff's defeat against Liverpool on Sunday boosted their prospects of beating the drop, but the Seagull's will have to take matters into their own hands sooner rather than later.

Here's a full breakdown of both side's previous five results.

Tottenham Brighton Man City 1-0 Tottenham (20/04) Wolves 0-0 Brighton (20/04) Man City 4-3 Tottenham (17/04) Brighton 0-2 Cardiff (16/04) Tottenham 4-0 Huddersfield (13/04) Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (13/04) Tottenham 1-0 Man City (09/04) Man City 1-0 Brighton (06/04) Tottenham 2-0 Crystal Palace (03/04) Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (03/04)

Predictions

Tottenham's defeat against Manchester City would have come as a minor blow, but it is unlikely to have dampened their spirits too much when you consider the highs they experienced after their Champions League exploits.

Spurs won't be at full strength and there's a chance they'll be a tad fatigued after such a busy run of fixtures, but they remain comfortable favourites to get a positive result out of this one.

Brighton look to be in the midst of an inescapable rut and there has been little to suggest that they are going to be capable of turning things around quickly.

They'll no doubt be travelling to north London with the intention of nicking a point, but that could prove to be a costly tactic.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton