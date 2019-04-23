Tottenham & Inter Set for Summer Battle Over Fenerbahce Wonderkid Eljif Elmas

Tottenham and Inter are both preparing summer bids for Fenerbahce midfielder Eljif Elmas after an impressive season in Turkey.

The 19-year-old signed for the Istanbul giants in 2017, and has played 29 times for the club in that time, recently grabbing the headlines with an equaliser against bitter rivals Galatasaray last month.

The Macedonia international has impressed to such an extent that Spurs are considering a £17m move for the playmaker, at least according to Super Haber in Turkey.

However, Elmas has also caught the eye of Inter officials, who are prepared to offer veteran defender Miranda to Fenerbahce in a swap deal to replace former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel, as reported by Inter News First. Gaining an experienced centre back may appeal to a side who currently lie just two places above the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig.

Elmas, who can play in either central midfield or as a number ten, emerged from Rabotnichki in his native Macedonia, where he won the national cup in his first season.

His impressive and mature displays led to Fenerbahce taking a chance on the technically gifted midfielder, who already has ten senior caps to his name.

Spurs have enjoyed one of their best ever seasons in 2018/19, currently lying third in the Premier League while also preparing to face Ajax in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, after having famously not made a signing in over a year, Spurs' squad is still fairly thin on the ground in comparison to their rivals, with the midfield in particular lacking depth.

Mauricio Pochettino may relish the chance to work with such a young and exciting prospect as Elmas, especially when you look at the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier, who have all thrived under his leadership during his time in London.