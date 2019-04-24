Leroy Sane's Future at Manchester City in Doubt as Contract Talks Continue to Stall

Manchester City are concerned that Germany international winger Leroy Sané is having his head turned by offers from abroad.

The 23-year-old has a contract at Etihad Stadium until 2021 but City feel that so far talks over an extension have been one-sided, with little urgency coming from Sané's camp to extend his current three-year stint at City.

The Metro adds that Manchester City's decision makers believe one reason behind the stalling contract talks is that Sané is having his head turned by offers from elsewhere in Europe.

Sané had most notably received an offer from Bayern Munich when he was looking for a way out of Schalke in 2016, but the German eventually opted to move to the Premier League instead - something which is still a sore spot for some fans in Bavaria.

It's hinted that Sané could still find his way to the Allianz Arena this summer, as the Bundesliga champions look to undergo a huge makeover which has already been kicked off with the signings of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

Elsewhere in Manchester City's squad, the Daily Mail claims that Riyad Mahrez has threatened to quit due to a lack of first-team opportunities in the north-west.

Manager Pep Guardiola quickly put an end to any suggestion that Mahrez would leave this summer, however, adding that the Algerian is content with life at Manchester City.

So far, the 28-year-old has made 42 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and claiming the same amount of assists, but Mahrez has only started 38% of his run outs in the Premier League during his maiden season with the club.