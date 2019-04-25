Eden Hazard Inching Closer to Real Madrid as Huge Potential Wages & Chelsea Asking Price Revealed

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is seemingly edging closer and closer to competing his dream summer transfer to Real Madrid after a new report claimed to reveal the enormous wages he is expected to be offered by Los Blancos.

Hazard has just one more season left on his current Chelsea contract and appears to have little intention of signing a new one. That will force Chelsea's hand as selling him for as much as they can this summer is the best way to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2020.

It was reported earlier this month that Real planned an opening offer of £85m, while eager Spanish outlet Marca even claimed a €100m (€86m) was just days away from being 'official'.

The saga may drag on as the clubs continue to hammer out a formal fee, but The Sun claims that Hazard 'will be allowed to leave' if Real agree to pay £100m (€116m).

The tabloid report explains that Hazard does not wish to be distracted by talks over his future while Chelsea are still fighting to win the Europa League, but then Real will 'throw everything' at the Belgian international to strike a deal on personal terms when the seasons finishes.

According to The Sun, that offer would see a net salary of £400,000 (€460,000) each week, worth as much as £20m (€23m) per year, in addition to £15m (€17m) in potential bonuses. It is said Real are even planning to help with relocation costs and 'in talks' to buy Hazard a house.

Real have already been active in the transfer market ahead of this summer after striking a pre-arranged deal for Porto defender Eder Militao. Santos prodigy Rodrygo Goes is also expected to make the switch to Madrid this summer after agreeing a €45m transfer a year ago.

For Chelsea, a £100m windfall for 28-year-old Hazard would certainly represent smart business, but it remains to be seen if the club will actually be able to spend on new players this summer as a FIFA-imposed transfer ban continues to hang over them.