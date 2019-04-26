Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford & Alexis Sanchez Among Host of Man Utd Players Linked With Summer Exits

Manchester United could be set for a summer of change at the end of the season after various fresh reports have emerged about the Old Trafford futures of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Romelu Lukaku.

While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied the need for wholesale changes and urged against a knee-jerk reaction to recent poor results, changes this summer are inevitable.

"I like all these boys, I love them, because they're great lads. But I've got to make a decision, I've got to manage for the club," the Norwegian said last week.

"I'm managing the club, I'm managing the players. I help the players, but I'm managing for the club and I'm going to put all my effort into doing what I think is right for the club."

Paul Pogba

The future of Paul Pogba appears to have taken a sudden turn after Sky Sports claimed that Real Madrid are 'confident' of signing the Frenchman.

It had already been reported this week that Pogba has informed teammates he wants to leave and that United won't stand in his way.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford

Home grown forward Marcus Rashford is not a player who United will want to lose, but alleged Barcelona interest has resurfaced just days after it was rumoured the Catalans had given up.

The reports earlier in the week claimed that Barcelona wouldn't pursue a deal for Rashford, whose United contract is due to expire in 2020, because the £150m price tag was too high. Now, however, The Sun claims that the Spanish champions are 'confident' of a £100m deal.

Full of transfer clichés, the tabloid report describes Rashford as a 'contract rebel' and alleges that Barcelona are 'considering' bidding £100m for the star and 'ramping up the pressure'. They are said to believe Rashford may not wish to stay without Champions League football.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez

It still seems a stretch to say that Rashford could be playing his football elsewhere next season, but Sanchez is certainly a player who may actually leave after a disastrous spell in Manchester.

According to The Independent, Inter are ready to offer the Chilean a new home, but only if he is willing to take a pay cut on the enormous £500,000-per-week contract he is currently on.

Cost, age and recent form are said to have killed the market for Sanchez, with Paris Saint-Germain, who once might have jumped at the chance to sign him, said to be no longer interested.

Antonio Valencia

The same report from The Independent notes that Inter are also eyeing a potential move for departing United captain Antonio Valencia, who will be a free agent in June.

Juan Mata

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A report from SPORT in Spain, suggests that Juan Mata, another on course to leave United on a free transfer at the end of the season, has emerged as a target for Atletico Madrid. The 2010 World Cup winner hasn't played for a club in his home country since leaving Valencia in 2011.

Approaching the final two months of his United contract, Mata is eligible to talk with overseas clubs and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement to secure his next move.

Eric Bailly

The Sun claims that Eric Bailly is a target for Arsenal manager Unai Emery. United paid £30m for the Ivorian defender in 2016, but the club could take a 'hit' and listen to offers from £20m.

A report from L'Equipe in France also notes that Bailly has emerged as a target for Lyon

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku, whose 42 goals in a United shirt haven't been enough to justify the vast £90m deal that secured his arrival from Everton in 2017, has brought unnecessary uncertainty to his United future after publicly speaking about his 'dream' of playing Serie A.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream," he told Sky Italia. "I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United"

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Juventus have been linked with the Belgian in the past, although these days he would probably be a more suitable target for either the of the Milan clubs.