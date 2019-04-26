Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 36

We've only got three weeks of the Premier League season left and it's very much all to play for at the top and bottom of the table.

But before we all start crying because it's all over, important matters must be settled. Fantasy football matters. If you haven't used all your chips yet, happy days. If you have, panic stations have probably set in.

Fear not though - we've got you covered for gameweek 36, bringing you the usual dose of who's hot and who's not. Enjoy.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Alisson: Perhaps unfortunate not to be named in this season's PFA Premier League Team of the Year, Liverpool's number one keeper has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign on Merseyside. With 19 clean sheets to his name, Alisson has proven to be a real points hoarder - and you're in for a real treat this weekend because basement boys Huddersfield await him on Friday night.

Ederson: The epitome of cool, calm and composed in Manchester City's goal. He's edged out his fellow countryman to earn a spot in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and now he has his sights set on retaining the league title. It won't be easy, but if anyone will hold their nerve during this tense run-in, you can be sure that Ederson will.

Who's Not

Bernd Leno: Arsenal's away day misery continued in midweek, with another hapless defensive display showing just how frail they are at the back. Leno, unfortunately, cops all the flack in fantasy land because haemorrhaging goals usually means a distinct lack of fantasy points. The bad news? It's Leicester away this weekend for Unai Emery's men. Ahh.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: If you're a fan of springing surprises, you should possibly consider supporting Crystal Palace. They've beaten Manchester City and Arsenal on the road this season, and ran rampant Liverpool close at Anfield earlier this season. This weekend sees the Eagles entertain an in-form Everton at Selhurst Park - but all good things must come to an end, right? Surprise clean sheet alert.

Jonny Otto: Watching Wolves is jolly good fun, isn't it? They slip up against teams near the bottom of the table and always upset the big boys - especially at Molineux. This past week saw Nuno Espirito Santo's boys see off Arsenal, with Jonny turning it on in the left wing-back role to earn himself two assists. At just £4.3m, he's stunning value for what he can potentially earn you points wise. Do it, take a chance.

Who's Not

Victor Lindelöf: It may be joyful watching Wolves right now, but you really can't say the same for Manchester United. The Red Devils are in freefall after appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis, losing seven of their last nine games in all competitions. Chelsea are on the menu this weekend at Old Trafford, but you'd have to be a brave man to back United to shut the Blues out.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Gerard Deulofeu: Finally established as a Premier League star, it's been a whirlwind few months for Watford's number seven. In and out of the team earlier this season, Deulofeu is now a shoo-in pick for Javi Gracia each and every week. Maturing like a fine red wine, he could be set for a blockbuster finish to the season - with Wolves, Chelsea and West Ham unlikely to be thrilled at the prospect of facing him.

Raheem Sterling: A wonderful campaign for Sterling deservedly resulted in a spot in this season's PFA Team of the Year. Has matured in every aspect of his game and is now an indispensable member of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Will play a vital role in the title run-in and will fancy filling his goalscoring boots in the Citizens' last three games.

Who's Not

Paul Pogba: Has actually been United's best player during their recent run of dismal form. However, that doesn't reflect in fantasy land and Pogba comfortably finds himself as the most transferred out midfielder of this gameweek. Over 150,000 managers have wielded the axe, and you know that you'll be upset if you don't jump on the bandwagon.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool's sensational season has seen the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane take all the plaudits. But one man who is the glue behind everything good about the Reds is Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

Quiet and unassuming in his role as a false nine, he knits everything together seamlessly - chipping with goals and assists that seemingly go under the radar. Expect him to play a prominent role between now and the end of the season.

Ayoze Perez: Often in fantasy land it's wise to avoid players who suddenly hit form, because often the bubble will burst. Perez, however, has been consistently superb for Newcastle this season, often going unrewarded for his displays. A hat-trick against Southampton last weekend, though, coupled with the winner at Leicester a week ago Friday, has elevated him into fantasy striking dreamland. One to gamble on? Most definitely.

Who's Not

Josh King: Bournemouth, Bournemouth, Bournemouth. The real Jekyll and Hyde team of the Premier League continue to ruin fantasy lives week after week with the most bizarre performances at the most unexpected times. All we know is that King has only netted in one of his last eight games - a brace against Newcastle - and that's enough to see him pick up the gong for who's not up front.