Carlo Ancelotti Admits He Will Not Block Napoli Departures for Kalidou Koulibaly & Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he will not stand in the way of either Kalidou Koulibaly or Lorenzo Insigne if either player opts to pursue a move away from the club.

Koulibaly has long been linked with a blockbuster move to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, whilst forward Insigne has recently become the subject of intense speculation, with both Chelsea and Liverpool said to be keen on signing the 27-year-old.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Napoli's game against Frosinone on Sunday, Ancelotti revealed (via the Daily Mail) that his players are free to control their own futures.

He said: "We don't need to sell our best players. We can sign new players following our ideas. However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I've never done it in my career."

Koulibaly has recently admitted that he has no immediate plans to leave the Serie A side, although he will evaluate all his options in the summer. United have been heavily linked with the towering Senegal international, whilst Real could move for him if Raphael Varane leaves the club at the end of the season.

Similarly, Insigne has also been vague about his future. He confessed that he would not hesitate to leave Napoli if he receives a lucrative offer from any interested side, such as Chelsea or Liverpool, and he even recently hired Mino Raiola as his new agent, intensifying the speculation that he may leave the San Paolo Stadium in the near future.

Ancelotti's men have endured a challenging campaign this year, finishing well behind rivals Juventus in the league table, despite the fact that they sit second in the standings.

Their form has been just as mixed in Europe, with the Partenopei failing to qualify from the group stages of the Champions League, before being eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Arsenal.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

This frustrating run of results has prompted rumours that Ancelotti may walk away from the club this summer, but the Italian admitted he wants to remain with the club.





He added: 'I am happy in Naples, nothing has changed. I want to continue what I've begun, there are all the conditions to be motivated, the rest is just talking."