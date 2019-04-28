Juventus 'Keen' to Sign Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Following Meeting With Agent Mino Raiola

Juventus have expressed their interest in re-signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, but they will have to sell several star players to meet the Red Devils' asking price of around €130m.

Pogba's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with many believing he could pursue a huge move to Real Madrid if United fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

However, according to The Guardian, Juventus are ready to enter the race for his signature, following a meeting with the Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola.

Club officials met with Raiola primarily to discuss the possibility of signing another of his clients - Flamengo left-back Wesley - and to arrange a contract extension for wonderkid striker Moise Kean, but they are said to have informed the agent that they are keen to bring Pogba back for a second spell at the Allianz Stadium.

Pogba first joined the Bianconeri in 2012 on a free transfer from United, and blossomed into a bona fide star before securing a lucrative switch back to Old Trafford just four years later.

Signing him would not be so straightforward this time around, with United ready to demand at least €130m for the 26-year-old. Having spent so much of their money to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Juventus would need to sell a handful of first-team stars to raise the required funds.

Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa are both named as likely casualties, whilst Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Chelsea loanee Gonzalo Higuain have all been linked with moves away from the club this summer.

Juventus will remain in contact with Raiola over the next few weeks whilst they explore all their options, in the hope of being able to compete with Real for Pogba's signature.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently insisted that, whilst he could not guarantee it, he firmly believes Pogba will remain with United next season.





This season, the 26-year-old has racked up 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, but he has faced serious criticism as United's hopes of securing a top-four finish have begun to fade in recent weeks,





The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea in fourth, with the two sides set to square off on Sunday in a game which could decide the fate of both sides.