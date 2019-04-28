Leeds' Draw With Aston Villa Causes Twitter Meltdown After Bizarre Goals & Red Card

Sheffield United have achieved promotion to the Premier League after Leeds could only muster up a dire 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Elland Road. Oh, if only it was that straightforward.

Instead, only one of those statements is true, as the Blades did indeed secure promotion from the Championship, but thanks to a totally bonkers match in west Yorkshire.

MINUTES OF MAYHEM



⚽️ Klich

🥊 Fight

🔴 El Ghazi

⚽️ Adomah (but not if Jansson can help it 🤚)



😳 Terry vs Bielsa?



It was absolute chaos at Elland Road! Have you ever seen anything like that before?



The result is all that matters to Chris Wilder's men, but they wouldn't have expected full blown war to break out on Sunday's match and them to be the victors of it.

It all began when the home side took the lead through Mateusz Klich's goal after 72 minutes. However, the goal was shrouded in controversy as Jonathan Kodja was left in a heap on the floor with the Villa players stood motionless waiting for the Whites to kick the ball out of play.





It wasn't as simple as that, mind. Immediately after scoring, Klich was swarmed by Villa players, with Conor Hourihane in particular going straight for the jugular as a mass brawl ensued.

Almost every player got their fingers dirty during the seemingly never ending scuffle. After Gaetano Berardi went on a one man mission to calm his own teammate Pontus Jansson down, it looked like everyone might just start to chill out.

Oh no.

Patrick Bamford successfully deceiving match officials with simulation leading to a red card. The #EFL has already set its precedent for this...



After literally ZERO contact from Anwar El Ghazi, Patrick Bamford clutched his face and went to the floor like a sack of spuds, with El Ghazi being sent for an early shower. Clearly Bamford doesn't realise there are 2349229 camera watching the game...

One Twitter member made a fine suggestion in order to balance out the red card unfairly handed to El Ghazi.

The controversy didn't end there. After over five minutes of screaming, shouting, shirt pulling and play acting, Leeds' boss Marcelo Bielsa ordered his side to let Villa score from the resulting kick off. An act of true sportmanship, despite Jansson's best attempts to avoid Albert Adomah from doing so...

Following the sheer madness of proceedings, the game naturally petered out into a flat finale.

If Leeds get themselves up to the Premier League alongside Norwich and Sheffield United, perhaps we could see some more of this next season? It was a tasty affair, that's for sure.