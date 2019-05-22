Barcelona Away Kit 2019/20: Images of Yellow Strip Emerge as Blaugrana Opt for 70s Throwback

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Images of the Barcelona away kit for the 2019/20 season have emerged online, and the design has been met with a mixed response.

The away strip leak comes just before Barca play their final match of the season in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia at the Benito Villamarin.

The leaked images of the change strip follow the emergence of photos of next season's home kit, which have not gone down as the club will have hoped. Boasting a new checkered design, many supporters feel it is more suitable to Croatia than it is to the Blaugrana.

The response to the away strip has been more positive, with many recognising the nod to a similarly styled away strip donned by the Catalan club in the 1970s. What adds to 'cool factor' of that particular jersey was that it was worn by Barca and Netherlands legend, Johan Cruyff.

Others however, have taken the opportunity to mock the new strip and point out its resemblance to the former kit of one particular Premier League team.

Elsewhere, some fans have used the sash design to mock Barcelona's consistent failures in the Champions League. This references the past two seasons where they have been knocked out in the latter stages of the European Cup despite going into second leg of each tie with a three goal lead.

Whatever they look like on the pitch, Barca will have their eyes set firmly on one thing - the Champions League. Following the disappointment of the previous two campaigns, the Catalan giants will be desperate to end their five year wait for European glory in the 2019/20 season.

