Borussia Dortmund Officially Confirm Signing of Julian Brandt From Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Julian Brandt on a deal running through until 2024.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €25m and is the club's third signing in the space of 24 hours after Dortmund confirmed the capture of Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Mönchengladbach as well as full back Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim.

Brandt had been on Dortmund's radar for sometime after the 23-year-old netted seven league goals and provided 11 assists for Leverkusen as the Bundesliga outfit finished fourth and secured a Champions League spot for next season - with the club confirming the move on their official website.

German winger Brandt will come in as an apparent direct replacement for Christian Pulisic, who has now left the German side after agreeing to join Chelsea at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Lucien Favre's side have acted quickly in the transfer market after narrowly missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich this season with the trio joining mere days after the season drew to a close. A late season stutter saw them lose out in the title race, ultimately finishing two points off Die Roten in their bid to claim a first top-flight crown since 2012.

Born in Bremen, Brandt has spent his entire professional career with Die Werkself, scoring 41 goals across 214 appearances for the side. Additionally, the forward has 24 international caps for his country, netting twice as he has began establishing himself in the national fold.

No squad number has yet been revealed for the German, but he will provide stern competition for Jadon Sancho on the Dortmund wing, as the club prepare for another assault on the league title next season.