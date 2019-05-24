Arsenal Top Premier League Distance Covered Table in 2018/19 as Manchester United Rank Third-Bottom

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

We all love a good stat, don't we? 

They might not always tell the whole truth, but they can clear up those pressing questions, such as 'which Premier League team covered the most distance (km) over the course of the 2018/19 season?' better than words ever could. 

Interestingly, the answer to that enquiry is not Liverpool, as many would expect due to Jurgen Klopp's high-octane style of play. Nor is it Wolves, who you might have thought would cover a bit of ground due to the blistering counter-attacks that won them positive results against each of the top six at one point or another this season. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It is, in fact, Unai Emery's Arsenal (perhaps surprisingly) who emerge on top of the work-rate table, having covered an admirable 4310.14km in Premier League matches this season, as per Opta


The race between the Gunners and Tottenham for a top-four place was tight, and it's the same story here, interestingly. The North London rivals are separated by less than 12km in the stats here, with Spurs coming in at second place on 4328.52km.

Liverpool, might be in the Champions League final next week, but don't even qualify for the European places here. You have to look as far down as eighth, behind their Merseyside rivals, to find the Reds, who covered 4270.97km. It seems having the ball all the time means you don't have to run as much. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City make the top half, coming in just one place and 22km behind, while Manchester United drop down into the Distance Covered Championship (along with West Ham and Cardiff) on just  4098.78km - the third lowest total in the league. The stat only backs up the idea that the Red Devils' big names did not work hard enough during this difficult season.

You can see the full table below. 

Team Distance Covered (km)
Arsenal 4340.14
Tottenham 4328.52
Bournemouth 4324.55
Newcastle 4323.49
Burnley 4322.58
Chelsea 4291.66
Everton 4298.51
Liverpool 4270.97
Manchester City 4248.90
Crystal Palace 4243.11
Huddersfield 4224.73
Southampton 4219.19
Wolves 4209.03
Fulham 4170.19
Watford 4168.57
Leicester 4160.47
Brighton 4149.06
Manchester United 4098.78
West Ham 4067.14
Cardiff 3690.26

