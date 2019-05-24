Liverpool Transfers: 6 Goalkeepers the Reds Could (Realistically) Target This Summer

All signs suggest a quiet summer for Liverpool in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp himself has dismissed any notion that the Reds are destined for another year of making it rain, while the BBC's transfer oracle David Ornstein claimed that the deals Liverpool do complete will be in the Xherdan Shaqiri price range (or cheaper).

That's fine though. With the squad stable and well-stocked with quality, Klopp and board's focus will be on finding inexpensive competition in a few select areas.

Liverpool Transfers: 6 Left Backs the Reds Could (Realistically) Target This Summer @Andy_Headspeath https://t.co/PKou5aMd6Y — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) May 22, 2019

The areas in question are likely to be: backup goalkeeper, backup left back and (possibly) backup forward.





So, ignore the spurious click-bating links to Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and (give me strength) Nabil Fekir and instead feast your eyes on six backup keepers Liverpool could aim for this summer...Ok, it's not as glam but it is more realistic.

Adrian (West Ham)

Alex Morton/GettyImages

32-year-old Adrian is one of the names already getting fleeting mentions in reports about Liverpool's summer plans.

Goal's Neil Jones claims Adrian's name 'has been mentioned at Melwood', and it's a deal that seems to make a lot of sense.

The Spaniard, who is a cult hero at West Ham, has 125 games of Premier League experience (keeping 35 clean sheets) and will be a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

After having spent 2018/19 playing second fiddle to Lukasz Fabianski, Adrian may well be content to be a domestic cup keeper for the chance to make the step up to Liverpool.

Though nowhere near a contender to push Alisson for a regular spot in the team, that's not really what Liverpool are after. Adrian's age, experience and likely lack of difficulty in adapting to the squad make him a sensible and inexpensive pick.

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite being relegated (and conceding 69 goals) with Cardiff in 2018/19, Neil Etheridge still impressed, making the second most saves of any keeper in the Premier League (138) and the most from inside the penalty area (95).

The 29-year-old also saved three penalties, the joint-most in 2018/19, and won the Bluebirds' Player of the Year.

Slightly tenuous reports have suggested that a bid of £10m from a Premier League club might be enough to convince Cardiff to sell the Philippines international. Although, whether at 29, Etheridge would be keen on the mostly sedentary life of a backup (even at a top Premier League club) remains to be seen.

As another plus point, his status in his home country would surely go down well with Liverpool's international marketing department.

Jack Butland (Stoke City)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Once tipped as England's long-term number one, Butland's career has yet to really take off in the way many expected.

Now 26, the nine-cap Three Lions international has just finished his sixth season at Stoke City, who finished 16th in the Championship after a turbulent return to England's second tier.

A touted target of Liverpool many moons ago, Butland is still relatively highly rated and (like Etheridge) boasts invaluable homegrown status.

Again, whether at his age he would keen to move away from regular game time is another matter. Reports as recent as this month suggest Stoke are open to selling but would want as much as £25-30m for one of their star assets - figures which, if true, would certainly pour a bucket of ice water all over any Liverpool interest.

Nick Pope (Burnley)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Another option to boost the homegrown quota, Pope is one the stronger keepers on the list but out of favour at his current club of Burnley.

After playing in League Two as recently as 2015, the 27-year-old went to the World Cup as England's third choice keeper, but injury has since seen him fall behind both Tom Heaton and Joe Hart in the Clarets' pecking order.

£15m is the supposed price tag according to the gossip, while his contract only running to 2020 (albeit with the option to extend for another year) makes him an easier catch. However, the 27-year-old may favour a shot at first-team action, with Bournemouth supposedly keen.

Danijel Subasic (Monaco)

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

If Liverpool want to go down the experienced veteran route, Monaco's Danijel Subasic could be a shrewd option.

The 34-year-old played in the World Cup final with Croatia, alongside Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, just last summer, impressing with his penalty heroics against Denmark and Russia.

However, a series of injuries has seen him play only 14 times in a truly dreadful season for Monaco in Ligue 1.

Named Ligue 1's Goalkeeper of the Year as recently as 2017 when Monaco won the title and went to the Champions League semi-finals, Subasic would represent real quality competition for Alisson and a very able cup keeper.

Even after a year blighted by injury and a relegation dogfight, whether Subasic would readily give up life in Monaco (and its financial benefits) for Merseyside is debatable. His contract does however expire next year.

Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

And now for something completely different. Recent transfer stories have brought the previously unknown name of Ugurcan Cakir to the attention of many Liverpool fans.

Cakir, a 23-year-old Turkish stopper currently at Trabzonspor in the Super Lig, is supposedly a target for the Reds (along with Lille and Schalke) - at least according to the player's agent.

Formerly a striker in his youth, Cakir is capable with the ball at his feet, something which Klopp's football necessitates.

He also helped Trabzonspor qualify for the Europa League this season and has been called up to the senior Turkey squad.

With another two years left on his contract, it's unclear how much Cakir would cost but he would almost certainly be one of the more economical options around.