Maxwel Cornet 'Flattered' by Interest From Liverpool as Lyon Exit Rumours Grow

Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet has spoken out about transfer speculation linking him to Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Cornet has been aiming to extend his contract with the French club, however talks broke down and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as have many of his teammates from the Ligue 1 outift, who finished third in the table this season.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Originally reported by beIN Sports France (via Liverpool Echo), when asked about the prospect of moving to Liverpool Cornet said: "Liverpool are a big club, any links are flattering. I'm under contract until 2021, but you never know in football so we'll see.

"I did not say I wanted to leave, we met the president [Jaun-Michel Aulus] in January, and I said I wanted to extend [my contract], but talks were not successful."

Cornet has impressed for Lyon this term, along with many of his team mates in Sylvinho's young, attacking team.

Mainly featuring on the wing, he scored 12 goals as well assisting on five others. Yet with competition for places with Bertrand Traore, Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir in advanced positions, game time for Cornet has never been a certainty. At just 22, there is room to grow yet Cornet himself seems uncertain of where he will be playing his football in the near future.

Lyon winger, Maxwel Cornet, who I have not seen linked to Liverpool has said to @beINSPORTS that reports linking him with a move to Liverpool are very flattering. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 27, 2019

There have been many links between Lyon's players and Liverpool in the past, with the Reds' summer-long pursuit of Fekir last summer proving unsuccessful, whilst multiple reports in France suggest that Liverpool's scouting team have watched Les Gones play on multiple occasions.