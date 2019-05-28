Marco Stiepermann Signs New 3-Year Norwich Contract Following Promotion to Premier League

Norwich City have confirmed that midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed a new three-year contract as the Canaries prepare for life back in the Premier League.

After moving from left back to an attacking midfield role, the German proved to be one of Norwich's standout players throughout their stunning Championship campaign. He racked up ten goals and nine assists in all competitions and has now committed his future to the club.

Norwich confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Norwich City are delighted to announce that Marco Stiepermann has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at Carrow Road until June 2022.

"Stiepermann, 28, moved to Norfolk in August 2017 and made 27 appearances in his debut season as City finished 14th in the Sky Bet Championship. However, the former Borussia Dortmund player has thrived in a more advanced role this year, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring ten goals."

On the extension, Stiepermann added: “It is a great honour to be asked to stay at this Club. It’s always a very proud moment for me to pull on the shirt every week.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to help the team a lot this season. There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I’m looking forward to three more years here. I feel so happy in Norwich and my family does too. It was a tough first season but the manager [Daniel Farke] spoke to me and just wanted me to be a midfield player.

“That was a sign of a new chapter for me. I gave my best in the attacking position and did quite well so I’m very happy.

“It’s been the best season of my career. It will be very hard to get the same season again in my career because it was so special. I’m just really thankful that I was involved. The mix of young and old players was perfect and even the lads who weren’t playing, they were also so happy to be a part of it.

“It was not like the other players in the team were friends or teammates, they were more like a family. In the dressing room, you could speak to anyone. That was key.

“When you are a kid, you dream about playing against the best players. The Premier League is the best league in the world and to have the opportunity to now play in this league, you can’t describe it.

“We want to compete in the league and we have to make sure we work very hard in order to do that.”