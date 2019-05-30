Jurgen Klopp Aiming for 'Deserved' Champions League Title to Banish Memories of Previous Lost Finals

Jurgen Klopp has stated that should Liverpool lift the Champions League title it would be 'deserved', while equally going someway to banishing memories of six consecutive final defeats.

The Reds take on Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday looking to bounce back from their heartbreak of losing last year's final in Kiev and lift their first piece of silverware since 2012.

Madrid, here we come! 🙌



UP THE REDS. 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/6eivNOfJ0b — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2019

Liverpool's German boss was speaking to club legend Jamie Carragher ahead of the Champions League showpiece, where he spoke of his side's progression in a season he deemed 'positive'. Despite coming within a whisker of lifting the Premier League title, Klopp's side could still finish the season without a trophy, although the 51-year-old claims his side warrant success.

“It would be deserved, 100 per cent," he said in the interview by the Independent.

“We are working for the moment we want. Three times we have been so close, three times we have had nothing. What I want is this club is a positive as possible. But of course, I want to end this season different to others.”

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Klopp has the unwanted record of losing all of his previous six finals, including his last three in Europe. This burden hangs heavy over his shoulders, therefore the former Borussia Dortmund coach could not guarantee success against Spurs, instead hinting towards the huge strides he's made at the club since 2015.

“Can I sit here and think, “We will win the final, 100 per cent?” I would never think that before any game. This is football," he added.

“It sounds crazy to me that between 2013 and 2019 at Dortmund and Liverpool I have been four times in European final. How is that possible? We lost all them and it does not feel good. Who can ever promise silverware? I can’t do that. But in terms of the development of the club, putting the club where it belongs? We are there."