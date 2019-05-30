Jurgen Klopp Aiming for 'Deserved' Champions League Title to Banish Memories of Previous Lost Finals

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has stated that should Liverpool lift the Champions League title it would be 'deserved', while equally going someway to banishing memories of six consecutive final defeats.

The Reds take on Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday looking to bounce back from their heartbreak of losing last year's final in Kiev and lift their first piece of silverware since 2012.

Liverpool's German boss was speaking to club legend Jamie Carragher ahead of the Champions League showpiece, where he spoke of his side's progression in a season he deemed 'positive'. Despite coming within a whisker of lifting the Premier League title, Klopp's side could still finish the season without a trophy, although the 51-year-old claims his side warrant success.

“It would be deserved, 100 per cent," he said in the interview by the Independent

“We are working for the moment we want. Three times we have been so close, three times we have had nothing. What I want is this club is a positive as possible. But of course, I want to end this season different to others.”

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Klopp has the unwanted record of losing all of his previous six finals, including his last three in Europe. This burden hangs heavy over his shoulders, therefore the former Borussia Dortmund coach could not guarantee success against Spurs, instead hinting towards the huge strides he's made at the club since 2015.

“Can I sit here and think, “We will win the final, 100 per cent?” I would never think that before any game. This is football," he added.

“It sounds crazy to me that between 2013 and 2019 at Dortmund and Liverpool I have been four times in European final. How is that possible? We lost all them and it does not feel good. Who can ever promise silverware? I can’t do that. But in terms of the development of the club, putting the club where it belongs? We are there."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message