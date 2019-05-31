Inter Transfers: How Antonio Conte's Team Could Look in 2019/20

Inter will be hoping Antonio Conte can be the man to fire the Italian giants back to the summit of European football after officially announcing his appointment on Friday morning.

Securing Champions League football wasn't enough for Luciano Spalletti to keep his job as the Nerazzurri hierarchy jumped at the opportunity to secure the services of the former Chelsea manager.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Inter's pursuit of Conte would have been accelerated due to their rivals Juventus , Milan and Roma all opting to change their managers at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old will be hoping to build a side that can replicate his three successive Serie A titles with La Vecchia Signora and is reportedly eager to sign Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Here's how Conte's Inter could look next season with a possible return of his favoured 3-5-2 formation...