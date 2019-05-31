Inter Transfers: How Antonio Conte's Team Could Look in 2019/20

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Inter will be hoping Antonio Conte can be the man to fire the Italian giants back to the summit of European football after officially announcing his appointment on Friday morning.

Securing Champions League football wasn't enough for Luciano Spalletti to keep his job as the Nerazzurri hierarchy jumped at the opportunity to secure the services of the former Chelsea manager.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Inter's pursuit of Conte would have been accelerated due to their rivals Juventus, Milan and Roma all opting to change their managers at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old will be hoping to build a side that can replicate his three successive Serie A titles with La Vecchia Signora and is reportedly eager to sign Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Here's how Conte's Inter could look next season with a possible return of his favoured 3-5-2 formation...

Samir Handanović

Samir Handanovic

If it wasn't for the big Slovenian's final day heroics, San Siro would have been playing host to Europa League football next season. 


Handanovic steadied the ship as captain after the Mauro Icardi saga and Conte will build his backline around one of the best goalkeepers around.

Victor Moses

Victor Moses

The pair worked together during Conte's two years at Stamford Bridge from 2016 and the Nigerian played a pivotal part in Chelsea lifting the Premier League trophy during the 2016/17 campaign.

Following the summer arrival of Maurizio Sarri, the 28-year-old played a small number of games before being sent out on an 18-month loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Stefan De Vrij

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-INTER

The 27-year-old's place in the side could be in jeopardy if in the unlikely event Conte opts to rekindle the stalwart Atletico Madrid pairing of Diego Godin and Miranda alongside Milan Skriniar.

Conte will be eager to have an experienced and disciplined backline that could be the best in Serie A next season and after an impressive debut season, De Vrij will no doubt continue to improve and learn alongside Godin.

Diego Godin

Diego Godin

It has been widely reported that Atletico Madrid legend Diego Godin will join Inter this summer, with his contract with the La Liga side expiring, clearing his way to join I Nerazzurri on a free.

The Uruguayan's leadership, bravery and experience will appeal to Conte and help instil a winning mentality in the club's dressing room.

Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar

The highly-rated Slovakian has become one of the most sought after centre backs in European football and recently signed a new contract with Inter until 2023. 

Conte will know that in Skriniar, Handanovic and potentially Godin he has a world class backline that could rival any of the top clubs in Europe.

Filipe Luis

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-BRA-TRAINING

The Brazilian may be 33 but he has experience in abundance and could easily slot in next to his good friend Godin.

The former Chelsea man is also out of contract this summer and if Conte is given a restricted transfer budget, signings like Luis could prove too good to turn down.

Radja Nainggolan

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-EMPOLI

The Belgian's late winner clinched Inter a 2-1 home win against Empoli and with it a place in the Champions League

Conte tried to sign the box-to-box midfielder during his time at Chelsea and the Italian will no doubt relish the opportunity of getting the best out of Nainggolan.

Ivan Rakitic

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-LEVANTE

Although the Croatian's contract runs until the summer of 2021, Barcelona have an array of options in his position with Ajax's Frenkie de Jong this summer joining the likes of Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo and Sergio Busquets. 

The signing of Rakitic would certainly be a statement of intent from Inter as they look to bridge the gap to Juventus.

Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic

The 26-year-old Croatian has become an integral part of his club and country sides over the past year and under the stewardship of Conte, Brozovic will hope that the Italian can take his game to the next level and get his hands on some big trophies.

Romelu Lukaku

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

Conte wanted to sign the Belgian from Everton while at Chelsea and it seems that Lukaku has been identified as the Italian's number one transfer target. 

The Manchester United forward has been open and honest about his desire to play in Italy one day and a move this summer could prove to be shrewd business for all parties.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean's time at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a nightmare and a return to Italy where he came to prominence could prove to be the escape route Sanchez needs to rescue his career. 

His hefty wages could be a stumbling block but United's desire to get the former Arsenal man of their books could help Inter's pursuit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message