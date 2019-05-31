West Ham Confirm Signing of Goalkeeper Roberto on Initial Two-Year Deal

West Ham have made their first signing of the summer after confirming the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Roberto on an initial two-year deal.

The Hammers had been expected to move for an alternative to Lukasz Fabianski at some point this summer, after the announcement that Adrian would leave the club on the expiry of his contract.

And they have moved quickly to secure the 33-year-old, who will join the club on July 1st after his RCD Espanyol contract expires.

“From the beginning when I knew I was going to come here, I was very excited about the new experience," Roberto told West Ham's official website.

"I consider this step a big step in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this club, so I’m really excited.

“I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League, of course. It’s a big challenge as I consider this to be one of the two best and biggest leagues in the world, with our league in Spain, and I think it’s a dream for every player to come here and play in the Premier League, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Spanish stopper Roberto will join the Club on a two-year deal. #WelcomeRoberto https://t.co/iEYRdZBcDz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 31, 2019

Roberto has made over 300 appearances in Spain, Portugal and Greece, most recently serving as Espanyol's backup to Diego Lopez, and will now try his hand at the Premier League for the first time.