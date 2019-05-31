West Ham Confirm Signing of Goalkeeper Roberto on Initial Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

West Ham have made their first signing of the summer after confirming the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Roberto on an initial two-year deal.

The Hammers had been expected to move for an alternative to Lukasz Fabianski at some point  this summer, after the announcement that Adrian would leave the club on the expiry of his contract.

And they have moved quickly to secure the 33-year-old, who will join the club on July 1st after his RCD Espanyol contract expires. 

“From the beginning when I knew I was going to come here, I was very excited about the new experience," Roberto told West Ham's official website.  

"I consider this step a big step in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this club, so I’m really excited.

“I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League, of course. It’s a big challenge as I consider this to be one of the two best and biggest leagues in the world, with our league in Spain, and I think it’s a dream for every player to come here and play in the Premier League, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Roberto has made over 300 appearances in Spain, Portugal and Greece, most recently serving as Espanyol's backup to Diego Lopez, and will now try his hand at the Premier League for the first time. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message