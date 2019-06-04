José Mourinho Hails Virgil van Dijk for Outstanding Season With Liverpool

Former Manchester United manager José Mourinho has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for his excellent performances this season.

The Dutchman was named as the man of the match in the Champions League final where he helped his side beat Tottenham 2-0, as the Reds became champions of Europe for the sixth time.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Dutchman has transformed Liverpool's defence since making his £75m move from Southampton in January 2018.





While speaking as a pundit on Russian television network RT (as quoted by the Metro), Mourinho was asked to name his Champions League team of the season and the 56-year-old put Van Dijk in his side and spoke glowingly of the Dutchman's performances.

"Van Dijk is a king, he is a huge personality. Positionally, a top top player."

Van Dijk has been vital to Liverpool's solid defence, with the Reds conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League this season as they set their highest ever points total but still narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.

He was named as the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season. The Netherlands international was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season and the UEFA Champions League squad of the season.

The 27-year-old has been ever-present in Liverpool's back-line this season, appearing in every single Premier League fixture and all but one of their Champions League games.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As captain of the Netherlands national side he has helped them reach the Nations League Finals. The Netherlands play England in the second Nations League semi-final on Thursday.