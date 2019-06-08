Daniele Rugani Poised to Sign Contract Extension With Juventus

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is on the brink of penning a new deal with the Old Lady, extending his stay in Turin until 2024.

Chelsea made an approach for the 24-year-old last summer, a transfer that Juve were allegedly open to. However, Rugani chose to remain with the Serie A champions, appearing 20 times in all competitions last term and grabbing a couple of goals.

His loyalty and determination is set to be rewarded, with Goal reporting that the Italian international has been offered an extension to his current contract with the Bianconeri, which was due to expire in 2023.

Rugani will receive a salary boost too, earning a sizeable €3m net per season. Negotiations have been positive, with both player and club pleased with his displays and seemingly eager to prolong their association.

Juve purchased the centre-back from fellow Italian outfit Empoli in 2013 as part of a co-ownership deal, forking out €500,000 for his services.

Rugani has gone on to make 87 appearances for the team, though his time on the field has been slightly restricted by a string of injuries dotted across his Allianz Stadium career.

Maurizio Sarri's imminent arrival from Chelsea is good news for Rugani, who was coached by the ex-businessman while on loan at Empoli, performing consistently well in a struggling side.

The pair's strong relationship and Sarri's faith in the defender's abilities at the back suggest he could soon be handed more minutes in black and white, improving on the 15 Serie A matches he featured in during the 2018/19 campaign.

Such an outcome would put him in a strong position to replace veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who will be 35 years-of-age and preparing for retirement by the beginning of next season.