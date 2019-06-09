Spain vs Sweden Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Spain have made a positive start to life under coach Luis Enrique; they had an encouraging showing in the Nations League, which included wins against England and Croatia and they top their European Championship qualifying group with three wins out of three.

Sweden, for their part, have built on from their impressive showing in last year's World Cup. They were promoted from their group in the Nations League and, like Spain, are so far unbeaten in their European Championship qualifying group, with two wins and a draw.

With this in mind, Spain shouldn't underestimate their Scandinavian opponents and the Blågult will surely fancy their chances against a Spanish side who are still in the rebuilding stages following a forgettable World Cup.





Check out 90min's preview for Monday's qualifier below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Monday 10 June What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabéu TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football (UK) - UDN/UniMas (US) - fuboTV Referee? William Collum



Team News

Both sides go into this fixture with no new injury concerns, but since they only played their last fixture three days ago, they may opt to rest some players.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Kepa; Navas, Ramos, Hermoso, Alba; Roberto, Rodri, Cazorla; Asensio, Morata, Isco. Sweden Olsen, Lustig, Jansson, Helander, Augustinsson; Forsberg, Olsson, Ekdal, Claesson; Quaison, Berg.

Head to Head Record

Spain have faced Sweden a total of twelve times throughout their history, winning five, drawing four and losing three.

However, their last meeting was over a decade ago, when Spain faced them in the group stages of the 2008 European Championships. Le Furia Roja came out on top on that occasion, beating the Swedes 2-1 courtesy of goals by Fernando Torres and David Villa.





Sweden haven't won against Spain since 2006, but won't be conscious of that going into this fixture. They know times have changed.

Recent Form

Spain should be going into this fixture with a high degree of optimism, as they are unbeaten in 2019 and have won 4 of their last 5 games.





Sweden, who could top the qualifying group with a win, have been a mixed bag in 2019, winning just two of their last five games.

It's still early days in the qualifying stages and this game will prove to be the toughest test so far for both of these sides, although Spain could have some 80,000 fans cheering them on in Madrid.





Here's how each team has performed over their last five fixtures.





Spain Sweden Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain (7/6/2019) Sweden 3-0 Malta (7/6/2019) Malta 0-2 Spain (26/3/2019) Norway 3-3 Sweden (26/3/2019) Spain 2-1 Norway (23/3/2019) Sweden 2-1 Romania (23/3/2019) Spain 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (18/11/2018) Sweden 2-2 Iceland (11/1/2019) Croatia 3-2 Spain (15/11/2018) Sweden 0-1 Finland (8/1/2019

Prediction

It should prove to be a tough test for both sides, however, both on paper and form wise, Spain seems to edge it. A resounding win for Spain would surely solidify Luis Enrique's status as the right man to lead Spain into the European Championships.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Sweden