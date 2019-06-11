Matthijs de Ligt Speaks on Barcelona Defenders & Lionel Messi as Club Aim to Complete Deal

Ajax wonderkid Matthis de Ligt has insisted that he still does not know what the future holds for him, as Barcelona look to step up their pursuit of the Dutchman now the UEFA Nations League has come to a close.

De Ligt has always insisted that he would wait until after the Nations League to decide on his future but, with the tournament ending on Sunday, the world is awaiting his decision.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the Netherlands' loss to Portugal in the final, De Ligt insisted that he is yet to make up his mind, but he must now think whether a move to Barcelona would be best for him.

He said: "I still do not know what my heart says, I have been focused all the time on Ajax and on the national team. Now in my vacations I will be able to think about it and decide what I am going to do with my future.





"For me, the most important thing is to know that in the team where I go I can have prominence and play many games.

"Of course Barça has great defenders, but the competition is not something that scares me. It is logical and normal that, in a great club such as Barça, there is competition.

"I do not know when I'll have it resolved, but I'm going to take my time. Of course it would be nice [to join up with Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi], but I must also look at what is best for me. I do not pay attention to anyone, I have to choose my own path."

The transfer fee is not thought to be a problem for Barcelona who, according to Club de la Mitjanit, have already agreed a €75m fee with Ajax. However, contract talks are said to have created a real problem.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Barcelona recently met with agent Mino Raiola to discuss an improved offer for De Ligt, amid concerns that Paris Saint-Germain could win the race for his signature by offering better personal terms.

There are plenty of other interested sides, with Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all thought to be keen on a move for the 19-year-old. However, recent reports suggest that the final decision will come down to either Barcelona or PSG.