Eden Hazard Kisses Real Madrid Badge During Official Unveiling at the Bernabeu

Eden Hazard was filmed kissing the Real Madrid badge while being officially unveiled at the Bernabeu following his move from Chelsea.

The Belgian winger was presented in a Real Madrid shirt for the first time on Thursday evening following the move from Stamford Bridge, where he greeted thousands of supporters shortly after completing a medical at La Moraleja University Hospital.

Whilst posing in front of the cameras, Hazard was captured responded to pleas from supporters to give the Real Madrid badge a kiss, which he did, subsequently earning a rapturous response.

The former Chelsea man also filmed himself in front of the Real Madrid supporters, saying: "Hey guys! This is for you, all of you!"

He then signed off with an address to the supporters, saying: "Many thanks...and Hala Madrid!"

Prior to being shown off to the Bernabeu faithful, Hazard spoke in a press conference alongside president Florentino Perez.





“Hi, everyone," he said, as per Real's club website. "Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you to my parents and all my family. I can't wait to start playing for Real Madrid and winning lots of titles.

"As the president said, my dream ever since I was a little boy, has been to play for Real Madrid. Now I'm here and I want to enjoy this moment. Thank you very much."





Hazard is just one of a number of high profile signings made by Real already this summer, as the club have already completed the acquisitions of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and, most recently, Ferland Mendy.

The La Liga giants may not be finished there as they are also being linked with both Manchester United's Paul Pogba, as well as Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.