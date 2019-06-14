Mino Raiola Has Worldwide Suspension From Football Activity Annulled After Recent Appeal

Mino Raiola has had his worldwide ban from football activity annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after successful filing an appeal against the initial sanctions.

The agent, who manages the likes of Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt, was initially banned by the Italian Football Federation for reasons that have not yet been disclosed, before Fifa's disciplinary committee extended the sanctions worldwide in May. His cousin, Vincenzo, was also penalised, being banned for two months.

Raiola has now revealed that the sanctions, which would have ended after the English transfer window closes in August, have been annulled on his Twitter account, claiming that the decision was 'justice'.

The official order of procedure that was addressed to Raiola read: "Following the decision passed by the Federal Appeal Court of FIGC on June 13 2019, the worldwide extension imposed against intermediaries Carmine Raiola and Vincenzo Raiola is hereby annulled with immediate effect.

"The procedural costs are not to be borne by the intermediaries Carmine Raiola and Vincenzo Raiola."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Raiola will still be prevented from completing any business in Italy, but he will now be free to resume activities elsewhere.

Speaking about the sanctions back in May, Raiola claimed that the accusations were based on false grounds.

His statement read, as per BBC Sport: "I guess the FIGC has not forgiven me for when I diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem, and my opinions could have had an influence in the evaluation of the matter."