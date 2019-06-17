Manchester City Lose Ground in Race for Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid Close in on Youngster

In-demand Benfica forward Joao Felix's propmove to Atletico Madrid is nearing completion after the Spaniards promised the youngster a starring role at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Manchester City had been tracking the Portuguese following his superb exploits in the Primeira Liga last term, the 19-year-old firing in 20 goals in a scintillating breakthrough campaign. The Citizens were keen to add such thrilling talent to their fearsome squad ahead of next season, but are now expected to miss out to Atleti.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga outfit have informed Felix that he will become the focal point of the side and have the team built around him, if Madrid is indeed his next destination.

City have also made an enticing offer to the starlet, drawing up a contract worth €30m-a-year should he prefer a switch to the Premier League. Additionally, the club have agreed to loan Felix back to Benfica for a season, further helping their cause.





However, they will likely miss out on their target as they cannot guarantee him the same playing opportunities that Atletico can, with Record identifying that as a key influence in the player's decision.

Having held talks with Diego Simeone and the board, Felix is becoming increasingly convinced that a move to the Spanish capital is in his best interests, with negotiations over a deal continuing to gather pace.

It appears that money is less important to the striker than the chance to prove himself on the big stage, meaning the glut of talent at the Etihad Stadium is hindering Pep Guardiola's pursuit.

Just like current Citizens prospect Phil Foden, Felix would struggle to secure a starting berth in the team simply because of the array of top-quality personnel competing within the squad.

The Portuguese international is evidently eager to kick on and develop, a goal which is best served by playing regular football at the top-level, the likes of which Atletico can offer given their readiness to put faith in youth.